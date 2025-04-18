Concerns raised for 86-year-old woman missing from Bexhill
Have you seen Marion?
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Marion, 86, who has been missing from the Lottbridge Drove area of Bexhill since 4.30pm on Thursday, April 17, and concerns are growing for her welfare.
She is described as 5’ 3” and of average build, with short grey hair. She is believed to be wearing a mint green top, black trousers and slippers.
"Marion is known to have links to the Meads area of Eastbourne, as well as Bexhill and Hastings. If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 632 of 15/04.”