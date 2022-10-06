Conservatory smashed in Eastbourne burglary

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A break-in to a conservatory was reported by a property off Columbus Drive, Eastbourne. During sometime in the small hours an unknown individual/s have smashed entry, fortunately nothing was reported as stolen.”

Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. A spokesperson from the police said there are a number of steps residents can take to property their property, including installing alarm systems and CCTV camerasSussex Police added: “If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report [it] online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”