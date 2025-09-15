Constance Marten and Mark Gordon jailed over death of newborn baby in Sussex

A couple who were arrested following a police search across the UK have been jailed for the death of their child, Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Mark Gordon, 51, and Constance Marten, 38, were sentenced to a total of 32 years imprisonment following a trial at the Old Bailey on Monday, September 15, according to the police force.

Gordon was sentenced to 18 years and Constance Marten was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, Met Police confirmed. They had previously been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter on Monday, July 14.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Mark Gordon and Constance Marten, both of no fixed address, lived outside in a tent in freezing conditions with their baby Victoria.

“The court heard they went on the run with Victoria to evade the authorities after their previous four children were taken into care.

"After a 53-day search, they were arrested in Brighton on February 27, 2023 and officers later found the body of their child in a shopping bag at an allotment where they had been living.”

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who led the homicide investigation into Victoria's death, added: "The selfish actions of Mark Gordon and Constance Marten resulted in the death of an innocent newborn baby who would have recently had her second birthday and should have had the rest of her life ahead of her.

"This was an incredibly challenging investigation for the hundreds of officers across the UK who were involved in the search. Our main focus throughout the search was finding Victoria alive and we were devastated by the outcome.

"We know today's sentencing won't bring Victoria back, but I am pleased our investigation has resulted in the couple who caused her death finally being brought to justice."

A search for the pair was first launched after a placenta was found in a burnt-out car on the M61 in Manchester, the Met Police said. Officers were called and a missing person's investigation was launched. Marten's passport was found in the wreckage of the fire.

Police said the couple travelled across the country with Victoria, checking into an Essex hotel on January 6. Marten gave staff a fake surname and CCTV showed she had a baby underneath her coat. Concerned about the welfare of the couple and their newborn child, officers shared a public appeal for information.

"From Harwich the couple took a taxi to Colchester and then on to east London,” the Met Police spokesperson said.

"They arrived in East Ham at around midday on the same day and went to buy a buggy from a branch of Argos.

“The buggy they bought was too big for a newborn baby. They dumped it in an alleyway and transferred their child into a supermarket bag for life.

"Shortly after midnight on January 8, 2023, they couple paid £475 for a taxi to Newhaven in East Sussex. Soon after arriving in the town they were seen on CCTV entering the South Downs Way.

“This is a huge area of open land in the south of England. Officers carried out searches, but could not locate the pair.

“On January 16, 2023, a member of the public spotted them in a tent at the Stanmer Park Nature Reserve near Brighton. It was winter and temperatures regularly dropped below freezing.

“There were further sightings over the following weeks. These were not reported to police at the time.

“After more than a month living in a tent, the couple visited a shop in Hollingbury Place in Brighton on February 27, 2023.

"A member of the public, who recognised them from the media appeals, called police and officers from Sussex Police responded quickly. They were arrested nearby in Golf Drive, however there was no sign of baby Victoria.

"Officers carried out emergency interviews and asked them both where their child was. Both refused to share any information and Gordon instead continually asked for food.

“Over the following days, hundreds of officers from the Met travelled to Sussex to search the area near to where the couple were arrested.

“On March 1, 2023, following an extensive search, officers found the body of a baby inside a carrier bag at a shed on an allotment where they had been staying.

“Pathologists were unable to confirm how Victoria had died. Marten told officers she had died while the couple was sleeping but did not share any further information.”

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who led the search for the couple, said: "Victoria's death was completely avoidable. The couple had plenty of opportunities to do the right thing and come forward to ask for help. They knew that officers were looking for them.

"I would like to thank the media for the support they showed throughout the search, as well as the many members of the public who reported sightings. I'd also like to thank the jury for their patience and resilience in having to sit through a long trial where they had to listen to Marten and Gordon's horrific actions.

"This information was incredibly important, and officers travelled across the country to track down CCTV and speak to witnesses.

"Speaking personally as a father, I find it hard to comprehend how, instead of providing the warmth and care their child needed, Mark Gordon and Constance Marten chose to live outside during freezing conditions to avoid the authorities."