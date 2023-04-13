Convicted drug-dealer jailed and placed on sex offenders register indefinitely for rape of woman in West Sussex alleyway

A convicted drug-dealer has been jailed for raping a woman in an alleyway in West Sussex, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the victim was walking alone through Memorial Gardens, Crawley in the early hours of September 1, 2022 when she approached a man for a cigarette.

Sussex Police said he told her to follow him, which she did, and together they walked into an alleyway in Three Bridges Road. It was here that the man raped her. police added.

Sussex Police said the victim managed to walk back towards the town centre following the ordeal and the incident was reported to police.

Convicted drug-dealer Florin Cotoi, 46, has been jailed for raping a woman in an alleyway in West Sussex. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A forensic submission was completed, which returned a DNA hit for Florin Cotoi, 46, of no fixed address, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said he was arrested and found to be in possession of clothing matching the description provided by the victim.

He was charged with rape but denied the offence, and the case went for trial, police added.

A jury found him guilty and at Lewes Crown Court on March 29 he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said the offence activated a suspended sentence in May 2022 for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – diamorphine and crack cocaine.

He was subsequently handed a further 12-month consecutive sentence, taking the total sentence to nine years, Sussex Police added.

Police said he is also been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Iain MacNab, said: “This was an opportunist crime committed by a clearly very dangerous man, and thanks to the courage of the victim in coming forward, he has been removed from our streets and now faces many years in prison.

“While no one should have to feel afraid of walking alone at night, we would always recommend that you go with someone you know, or get a taxi or public transport.

“We continue to provide education around Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and support victims of crime. I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone – not just women – to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately.