Convicted Lewes shoplifter is now a wanted man by police

A convicted shoplifter from the Lewes area is wanted by police on recall to prison.

is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of that licence.

Charles Donald Pleasance, 30, of no fixed address but originally from the Lewes area, was convicted of nine shoplifting offences, police said.

He was jailed for 10 months in May last year and sent to HMP Rochester in Kent, before being released on licence in January this year.

Police believe he may have connections in Brighton and Hove.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police want to hear from anyone who sees Pleasance or who may know of his present whereabouts.

They are asked to report details online or call 101, quoting serial 1168 of 22/03.