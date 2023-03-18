Convicted registered sex offender from West Sussex jailed for breaching conditions of prevention order

A convicted registered sex offender from West Sussex has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by contacting a child, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said Kevin Challen, 55, from Worthing, had been first convicted in March 2021 for possessing indecent images of children that were found on his computer during an investigation by police. This resulted in him receiving a suspended prison sentence of ten months, being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and subject to specific restrictions under a SHPO, Sussex Police added.

Whilst serving his suspended sentence, Challen went on to breach the conditions of the SHPO and through lies and deception, befriended and unsuspecting family and started messaging a child, police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the child was brave enough to inform their parents of the extent of Challen's unlawful contact with them and this resulted in Sussex Police officers arresting Challen again.

Kevin Challen, 55, from Worthing, a convicted registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by contacting a child. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

After a detailed investigation, Challen was charged with three offences of breaching his SHPO and also for failing to comply with notification requirements on the Sex Offenders Register, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Challen pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, March 15 where he received a prison sentence of 31 months and his SHPO was amended to run indefinitely.