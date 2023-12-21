Sussex Police. Photo: Sussex World.

Andrew Chambers, 33, of Oakley Road, appeared in Lewes Crown Court on December 5, where he was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, and received a sexual harm prevention order for ten years which will dramatically reduce his access to children and vulnerable people. The order also restricts his access to the internet and, if he does not inform the police of a change in his circumstances, such as new employment, he could be sent to prison. The sentencing comes after a Sussex Police investigation revealed how, between 2016 and 2020, he used social media to search for and groom his victims.

Sussex Police said he tried to convince one girl to come to his house for sex, and exposed himself to five others, sending photos and videos of him inappropriately touching himself. He also asked them to take off their clothes and pose for photos for his own gratification.

Chambers, who worked as a cleaner, was arrested on January 26 2018 and released on strict bail conditions while officers launched a complex investigation into several of his offences.

As part of the investigation, officers seized Chambers’ electronic devices and found sexually explicit messages and photos sent to his victims on Facebook messenger.

He was later charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, two counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of causing a child to watch or look at a sexual image, a Sussex Police spokesperson said. On October 17, he pleaded guilty to all offences and, alongside the rest of his sentences, he will be made to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation programmes, and pay a victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating thanked the victims for speaking out, and said: “This result would not have been possible without their bravery and strength."Andrew Chambers preyed on the vulnerabilities of these young victims for his own sexual gratification.