Copthorne man convicted of drink-driving after police patrols in December

Sussex Police said a Copthorne man was among those named in court as they were convicted of drink-driving

Police said that officers carried out enforcement patrols and checks in December 2022 as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

They said they made 233 arrests and that those convicted and disqualified are being named to raise awareness and provide a deterrent to others from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

A police spokesperson said: "Peter Froud was arrested after he had left his vehicle in the carriageway at 5.15pm on December 31. He had earlier decided to leave work early at 2pm to go to the pub, and tested positive for 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“Froud, 57, unemployed of Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 18 where he admitted drink-driving. He was disqualified for 20 months, fined £120, with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.”

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users. We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”