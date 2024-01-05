Councillor on Sussex Police and Crime Panel found guilty of stealing child's pushchair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adur district councillor Paul Mansfield, 60, of Avon Close in Sompting, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 3) to face a charge of theft.

The Conservative councillor, who also sits on the Sussex Police and Crime Panel, was accused of stealing a Joie stroller at Itchenor Sailing Club, Chichester, on August 28, 2022.

The second-hand buggy, belonging to mum-of-two Rosie Howell, was valued at £150. It had been left folded and unlocked in a bike rack whilst Miss Howell went on a boat trip with her family.

Adur district councillor Paul Mansfield has been found guilty of theft. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

In a victim impact statement, Miss Howell said she, of an ‘innocent, trusting nature’, would ‘never have thought someone would steal a child’s buggy’.

CCTV footage, which was shown in court, showed Mansfield – joined by his aunt, Shirley Cheal, and a friend – putting the pram in the boot of his wife’s white Citroen.

The councillor, who represents Peverel ward in Sompting, denied it was him who stole the pushchair, claiming his friend had picked it up with a view to recycling it, adding: “He is notorious for recycling things. I should have said to him that it wasn’t yours and he should put it back. I didn't, so I failed.

“Rosie Howell should be compensated but I do not admit responsibility. I was not the person who thieved it. I had no interest in that buggy.

"The only time I touched that pushchair was when I was helping auntie. I have been singled out as being a thief and that’s what I take umbrage against.”

Due to a wall obstructing the camera’s view, it could not be ascertained who picked up the buggy from the rack.

Representing himself, Mansfield said he did not know the buggy had been placed in a trolley, which was carrying his aunt’s wheelchair, ‘until the last moment’, when he helped to put it in the boot of the car.

The court heard Mansfield was given the chance to pay back the value of the pushchair via a community resolution order but declined.

PC Chloe Curis, appearing via videolink, said: “He was quite rude on the phone. He said he would not pay and ‘you’ll have to take me to court’.”

PC Chris Morrow told the court, again via videolink, that Mansfield had admitted in a police interview that he had taken the buggy, believing it to have been abandoned. He said Mansfield had planned to keep the wheels and scrap the rest.

Laura Jenking-Rees, prosecuting, argued the buggy – which has never been recovered – was labelled, with the address and contact details of the owner clearly marked.

She added: “It was clearly owned by somebody. It had not been left in a bush or by the roadside. The owner was left distressed as it was her only form of transportation for her child. No enquiries or efforts were made to see if the buggy had been reported lost.”

Mrs Jenking-Rees said it was only Mansfield who had control of the buggy in the clips that were shown in court. The barrister added: “Your story doesn’t hold up. You have changed what you told the police. You are the person that took that buggy. You are the thief.”

The defendant, who disputed this, brought his aunt to the stand to give evidence. She defended her nephew, claiming he had not touched the pushchair until it was at the car.

Mansfield was ultimately found guilty of theft.

The chairman of the bench, Nicholas Wells, said: “You and Ms Cheal gave some contradictory and vague answers. Any ordinary or decent person would have queried who that buggy belonged to and would not have put it in the boot of a car.

“We heard there was a label attached to the buggy. For that reason, we find you guilty of this matter.”

Mansfield, who had no previous convictions and was deemed to be of good character, was fined £161 and ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and a £64 victim surcharge. He has 28 days to make the payments.