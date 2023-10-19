County line drug dealer jailed for supplying Class A drugs to ‘vulnerable people’ in Eastbourne

A county lines drug dealer responsible for supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Junior Grah, 23, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a bladed article, said police.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 12 October, he was sentenced to a total of five years and seven months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grah was arrested in Mitcham in September 2022 following a joint investigation by Sussex Police and Metropolitan Police into the ‘Avon’ county drugs line.

Junior Grah, 23, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Sussex Police

A county line is a single mobile phone number used to sell and distribute drugs from large urban areas to smaller towns.

In this case, the ‘Avon’ line was found to be supplying crack cocaine and heroin to vulnerable people in the Eastbourne area.

When Grah was arrested, he was found in possession of two phones and two SIM cards – one of which held the number of the ‘Avon’ drugs line, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages downloaded from the devices were consistent with the supply of Class A drugs, police added.

Grah, of Fernlea Road, Mitcham, pleaded guilty to the four offences on 15 December 2022 and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.

Investigating officer DC Pollard of the Project Adder team, said: “Junior Grah was the holder of the ‘Avon’ county drug line and was therefore responsible for selling harmful drugs to vulnerable people.

“This sentence will significantly disrupt that supply chain and help prevent the distribution of Class A drugs in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad