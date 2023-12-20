A county lines kingpin from London, who 'played major role' in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin to Worthing, has been jailed for more than a decade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Jamie Burrell, 27, was found in possession of a firearm, ammunition, cash and approximately 500 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after police executed a warrant at his address in Vibart Gardens, Lambeth, on October 25.

“It followed an investigation into the ‘MP’ county drug line, which was found to be supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Worthing area,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Burrell – who has a previous conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition – was identified as the line holder and he made admissions to this upon his arrest.”

County Lines kingpin Jamie Burrell, 27, has been jailed for 11 years. Photo: Sussex Police

After being charged to appear in court, Burrell pleaded guilty to the following offences:

– Being concerned in the supply of a crack cocaine;

– Being concerned in the supply of a heroin;

– Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine;

– Possession with intent to supply heroin;

– Possession of a firearm less than 60cm in total length with a barrel less than 30cm;

– Possession of a firearm when prohibited for life;

– Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life

Burrell appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday (December, where he was sentenced to a total of 11 years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Dave Oliver, said: “Burrell was proven to have played a major role in the illegal supply of Class A drugs from London to Worthing.