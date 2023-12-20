County Lines kingpin 'played major role' in supply of crack cocaine and heroin to Worthing
Sussex Police said Jamie Burrell, 27, was found in possession of a firearm, ammunition, cash and approximately 500 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after police executed a warrant at his address in Vibart Gardens, Lambeth, on October 25.
“It followed an investigation into the ‘MP’ county drug line, which was found to be supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Worthing area,” a police spokesperson said.
“Burrell – who has a previous conviction for possession of a firearm and ammunition – was identified as the line holder and he made admissions to this upon his arrest.”
After being charged to appear in court, Burrell pleaded guilty to the following offences:
– Being concerned in the supply of a crack cocaine;
– Being concerned in the supply of a heroin;
– Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine;
– Possession with intent to supply heroin;
– Possession of a firearm less than 60cm in total length with a barrel less than 30cm;
– Possession of a firearm when prohibited for life;
– Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate;
– Possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life
Burrell appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday (December, where he was sentenced to a total of 11 years’ imprisonment.
Investigating officer, PC Dave Oliver, said: “Burrell was proven to have played a major role in the illegal supply of Class A drugs from London to Worthing.
“This significant conviction should serve as a warning to others that this sort of criminal activity will absolutely not be tolerated, and we will continue to disrupt those who attempt to distribute drugs and cause harm to our communities in Sussex.”