COUNTY NEWS: Police launch murder investigation after two women die in shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after two women were shot dead in a Sussex house.

Officers responded immediately to a report of a shooting at 7.43pm in Bexhill Road in St Leonards last night.

Firearms officers were able to lead two other women from the house to safety and they were taken to hospital, Sussex Police said. Both were uninjured but suffering from shock. One of these women is pregnant.

Two hours later a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of murder and a firearm was seized. Police say the women were known to the suspect.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said: “Tragically two women aged 32 and 53 have died after being shot and our thoughts are with their family and friends. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information please contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Winlot.