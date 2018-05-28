COUNTY NEWS: Suspect charged with murder as woman is identified

The woman who was found dead in a bed has been identified and the suspect has been charged with her murder.

The woman has now been formally identified as Christina Abbotts, aged 29, who was living at the address in Crawley where she was found by police.

Forensics teams and officers are still at the scene of the murder in Highams Hill in Gossops Green, Crawley. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Police were called at 10.30pm on Friday from friends of Christina concerned she hadn’t turned up to pre-arranged plans in London.

Officers went to a flat in Highams Hill, Gossops Green, and found her dead in a bed.

A post mortem was conducted and the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Zahid Naseem, 47, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, was discovered there when officers found her body, and after being treated at the scene for minor injuries he was arrested.

He has now been charged with her murder, and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, police confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “We are supporting Christina’s family, who aren’t local to Crawley, at this very distressing time. They have asked for privacy while they start to grieve.

“We are investigating the circumstances of her death and are keen to hear anyone who might have seen or heard anything which might help with our investigation. Please speak to us in confidence with any information, however small.”

Anyone with information or who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately online quoting Operation Grayhill.

Alternatively, you can visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.