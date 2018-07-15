COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man arrested on suspicion of double murder

A Sussex man has been arrested on suspicion of double murder after a mother and son tragically died in a house fire.

The 47-year-old man was arrested in Eastbourne at 10.40am today, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, and remains in custody.

Two bodies were tragically discovered in a house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on Wednesday (July 11).

While they have yet to be formally identified, police are confident they are the bodies of Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles, four, who lived at the address.

Their family issued a tribute yesterday. Read our story here: Tributes to mother and son believed to have died in Eastbourne fire

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 26, who was also in the property at the time of the fire, was taken to hospital with burns injuries in the early hours of Tuesday (July 10), and remains in an induced coma at this stage.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

The fire happened at around 1am and was reported to police at 1.18am on Tuesday (July 10).

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ family and friends. I am aware that this horrific incident continues to have a huge impact on the community.

“I am appealing to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information which they think might help us to find out who is responsible for committing this terrible crime to get in touch with us.”