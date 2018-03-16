COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Major incident as armed police descend on East Sussex Road

There are reports of evacuations as armed police are in operation in East Sussex.

Armed police were called to the scene at around 7.55pm where the A259 connects with Amsterdam Way in Bulverhythe, St Leonards, blocking the road.

Armed police are in operation as the incident continues

The area is believed to be cordoned off by police.

There is a lot of speculation on social media as to what is going on but police have yet to confirm anything.

Our reporter at the scene witnessed armed police leave their vehicle and go to a black car that had mounted the kerb nearby, and said shouts could be heard.

He heard one driver who had ventured too close being told to ‘turn around’ as their ‘life was at risk’ by the armed police officers.

Another armed police vehicle arrived shortly afterwards and residents were being told to stay in their homes. A further police vehicle arrived minutes later to get drivers to turn around and drive away.

Have you seen what is going on? If you can tell us more about what is happening and it is safe to do so email michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk.