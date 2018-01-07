COUNTY NEWS: Woman arrested for hiding wanted husband from police

A woman has been arrested after hiding her wanted husband from police officers, according to police.

Adur and Worthing Police said the woman had spent ten minutes telling officers her husband was not at the address.

After a thorough check, police said the wanted man was found hiding in the loft.

In two tweets on Sunday morning (January 7), Adur and Worthing Police said: “One male in custody who has been wanted (for) recall to prison since the 4th January.

“He thought we wouldn’t do a thorough check of the loft, but he was wrong.

“He’s on his way to prison shortly.

“His wife spent 10 minutes lying to us about him being in the address.

“That’s an offence in itself, and I’m certainly not one to break up a marriage.

“Now in opposite cells to each other.”