Sussex Police are looking to identify four individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach.

Police said the two victims, who are in their 30s, reported being verbally abused by a group of people, who threw pebbles at them.

Sussex Police said the incident took place on decking near the Kings Road Arches in Brighton at around 5.10pm on Sunday, August 20.

Anyone who recognises these individuals or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1104 of 20/08.

Sussex Police are looking to identify these individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

