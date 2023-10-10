BREAKING
Couple homophobically abused on East Sussex beach – Sussex Police launch identity and witness appeal

Sussex Police are looking to identify four individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Police said the two victims, who are in their 30s, reported being verbally abused by a group of people, who threw pebbles at them.

Sussex Police said the incident took place on decking near the Kings Road Arches in Brighton at around 5.10pm on Sunday, August 20.

Anyone who recognises these individuals or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1104 of 20/08.

Sussex Police are looking to identify these individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are looking to identify these individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are looking to identify these individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

