Couple homophobically abused on East Sussex beach – Sussex Police launch identity and witness appeal
Sussex Police are looking to identify four individuals after two women reported homophobic abuse on an East Sussex beach.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the two victims, who are in their 30s, reported being verbally abused by a group of people, who threw pebbles at them.
Sussex Police said the incident took place on decking near the Kings Road Arches in Brighton at around 5.10pm on Sunday, August 20.
Anyone who recognises these individuals or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1104 of 20/08.
You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.