Bartosz Zuk, 32, of Steyne Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £89 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 4, 2020. He was fined £44 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2020. He was fined £44 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 4, 2020. He was fined £44 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 11, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Joshua Burnham, 24, of Merston Place, Bersted, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way without consent in Bognor Regis on August 6, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was also given a restraining order and banned from Tesco Express, Station Road, Bognor Regis, until February 6, 2025.

Jack Liles, 23, of Outram Way, Hunston, was fined £180 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on August 3, 2021, and January 11, 2022.

Maxine Tupper, 32, of Parnell Close, Westhampnett, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Madgwick Lane, Chichester, on December 11, 2021. She must pay £45 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Ernestas Katinas, 33, of Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester, was fined £500 after admitting drink-driving (206mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Selsey Road, Siddlesham, on July 9, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £50 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 46 months.

Chloe Smith, 29, of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was jailed for a total of 43 weeks for possessing an axe, in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, without good reason on November 20, 2021; stealing ham and prosecco worth £90 from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on November 4, 2021; stealing gift sets worth £35 from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2021; stealing laundry and coffee products worth £80 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2021; stealing laundry and pet food products worth £10 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 9, 2021; stealing meat products worth £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 12, 2021; stealing local produce and cheese worth £40 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 14, 2021; and stealing goods worth £100 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on August 19, 2021.

Jordan Mitchell, 22, of Shopwhyke Court, Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £355 after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wish Field Drive, Felpham, on January 15, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Alfie Elsdon, 19, of Laurel Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, without good reason on January 20, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and his knuckleduster was confiscated.

Valda Casal, 48, of Petts Close, Selsey, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in East Street, Selsey, on November 22, 2021. She must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Melvyn Barker, 54, of Argyle Road, Argyle House, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £95 victim surcharge after admitting possessing a 24cm kitchen knife in TAO, Bognor Regis, on January 16, 2022.

Wojciech Noga, 28, of Bowley Farm, Bowley Lane, South Mundham, was fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Selsey, on June 26, 2021. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and using a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.