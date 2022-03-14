Crack and heroin dealer who ran County Line between London and Hastings jailed

Robert Gregory, 31, of Tower Mill Road, London, was convicted following a joint operation by Sussex Police’s Project ADDER team and Met Police’s Op Orochi team.

Sussex Police became aware of a County Drugs Line operating in Hastings in October 2021.

County Lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into other areas.

A police spokesman said: “Officers conducted enquiries around the phone number linked to the County Line and found evidence of bulk messages being sent, indicative of mass drugs supply.

“Further examination was able to link the phone number to Gregory and a warrant was executed at his address in November 2021.”

Gregory was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The spokesman added: “During his arrest, Gregory was found in possession of a wrap of heroin, and the phone running the County Drugs Line was found and seized from his address. On the phone, there was evidence of messages relating to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.”

Gregory was charged and pleaded guilty to both offences, said police. He was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment on February 24.

Detective Sergeant Greg Montier said: “County Lines are responsible for bringing harmful and dangerous drugs into our community, and we do a huge amount of work to disrupt this activity and identify those responsible so they can be held accountable.

“To do this effectively, we work incredibly closely with other agencies and police forces, including the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team.

“This partnership working means we can tackle County Drugs Lines from both ends - the origin, which is often in London, and the end destination, which is usually smaller coastal or rural towns such as Hastings and Eastbourne.

“The disruption of Robert Gregory’s County Line was one of four County Lines we disrupted in the month of November 2021 under Project ADDER.

“We’re grateful to the Met for working so closely with us so we can dismantle these County Lines and help protect our communities from drug-related harm.”