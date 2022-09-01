Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said their operation resulted in eight people being jailed, as well as the seizure of large amounts of cash and drugs.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “East Surrey Proactive Team and Op Centurion, a specialist and dedicated team created by Surrey and Sussex Police in response to the devastating impact of county drugs lines activity across the counties, have been working with the Reigate and Banstead Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team over the past year to tackle dealing, and the ongoing violence linked to drugs, across the Reigate and Banstead area.

“Following on from a vehicle stop in Horley, which resulted in four of the persons below being arrested, officers have worked tirelessly to gather evidence to dismantle organised crime groups operating in Redhill, Horley and London, which resulted in identifying a further five suspects who were all part of the same network.”

Police said that since then, nine people have been sentenced for various drugs offences, with eight receiving prison sentences and one receiving a youth rehabilitation order.

Surrey Police said that those sentenced included:

Kane Perkins, 21, of Cabern Heights, Crawley, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Mehdi Ali, 29, of Albert Road, Horley, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tyrone White, 21, of Colesmead Road, Redhill, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Tashan Johnson, 30, of London Road, Redhill, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Jake Dansie, 23, of Rydons Way, Redhill, who pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and possession of Class B drugs. He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, police said.

Levi Crump, 19, of Woodlands Road, Redhill, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Khuran Ashraf, 20, of Smallfield Road, Horley, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to three years and four months in a young offender’s institute.

Adam Siyahla, 18, of Holland Close, Redhill, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and possession of Class B drugs and was sentenced to a one-year youth rehabilitation order.

Police added that a 28-year-old man from Horley pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, which he has already served.

Reigate and Banstead borough commander detective inspector Alex Maguire said police rely on local communities to report any kind of drug activity to them.