Crawley: Appeal launched following theft from Iceland supermarket
Sussex Police are appealing for information following a theft in Crawley.
Officers were called to a report of a theft from Iceland, Haslett Avenue between 7.45pm and 7.55pm on September 2.
It is believed three suspects, two men and a woman, were involved.
After leaving the store, it is believed they left to go to Three Bridges Station.
One of the suspects, a woman, was wearing a bandana and had a pull-along trolley.
If you recognise anyone in the photos or have any information, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1227 of 02/09.