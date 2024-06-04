Crawley armed robbery: Bag stolen after man threatens group of three with knife
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Crawley.
It was reported a man approached three people and threatened them with a knife in Broadfield Barton at around 10.30am on May 18.
He stole a bag from the group and left on a motorised bike, police reported.
The man has been described by Sussex Police as 15-17 years old, 5’5”, wearing a black balaclava, a black Canada Goose coat with a fur hood, a black tracksuit and a black rucksack.
An image has been released of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 617 of 18/05.