Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Crawley.

It was reported a man approached three people and threatened them with a knife in Broadfield Barton at around 10.30am on May 18.

He stole a bag from the group and left on a motorised bike, police reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has been described by Sussex Police as 15-17 years old, 5’5”, wearing a black balaclava, a black Canada Goose coat with a fur hood, a black tracksuit and a black rucksack.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

An image has been released of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.