Crawley assault: Man named and charged after incident at restaurant
A man will appear in court after an assault at a restaurant in Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST
Sussex Police said officers ‘responded to a report of assault’ at a premises in Crawley High Street around 11pm on Saturday, July 1.
A suspect was arrested at the scene.
A police spokesperson added: “Luke Luce, 34, of Pontypool, was charged with assault and will appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 31 to answer the charge.”