Crawley Borough Council commemorates 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Crawley Borough Council has commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, honouring the sacrifices made by those who served during the Second World War.

August 15, 1945 was VJ Day, marking both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.

The Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Marion Ayling, and Leader of the Council, Councillor Michael Jones, marked the 80th anniversary on behalf of the council by laying a floral tribute in Memorial Gardens.

They then went to St John’s Church for a short memorial service and concluded by placing a wreath at the war memorial.

In addition, candles were placed around the floral tribute which has been placed on public display overnight on 15 August.

Councillor Ayling said: “As we mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, we honour the bravery of the armed forces veterans who served and the memory of those who never returned.

“Commemorating this special day will ensure that future generations understand the significance of VJ Day in years to come.”