A pair of thefts from businesses in Crawley are believed to be linked, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a dark blue Ford Transit van – registration CY62 LWL - was seen to drive into the yard of a building contractor in Forge Wood at around 2.10pm on Thursday, January 12.

“A number of power tools were stolen from a shed in the yard,” a police spokesperson said. “A suspect is described as a white man, aged 50-60 years old and 5ft 9in tall with short, dark hair.

“Later that day the same vehicle was linked to the theft of tools and equipment from a crematorium in Balcombe Road.”

Police said the thefts are ‘believed to be linked’, adding: “Officers are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle. Anybody who has any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 451 of 13/01.”