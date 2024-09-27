Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed following a stabbing in Crawley earlier this year.

Police were called to reports of a man with a knife at Dalewood Gardens at around 6.40pm on February 5.

Officers attended and discovered a 46-year-old man from Crawley with stab wound. He was taken to hospital, the force added.

It was heard that Louis Munorrah stabbed the victim following an altercation at an address in Woodfield Road.

Louis Munorrah, 40, of Woodfield Road, Crawley was sentenced to three years and 11 months’ imprisonment. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Munorrah was arrested at the scene and later charged with S18 grievous bodily harm, which he pleaded not guilty for at Lewes Crown Court in March.

Following a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, starting on Monday, September 16, the jury found him guilty.

Sussex Police said Munorrah, 40, of Woodfield Road, Crawley was sentenced on Friday, September 20 to three years and 11 months’ imprisonment.

Investigator Zoe Broster said: “Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to knife crime and this is another offender who is now off the streets.

“This was an altercation which got out of hand and Munorrah is a dangerous individual who caused serious injuries to his victim.

“Our priority is to catch offenders, we will investigate and put them before the courts.”