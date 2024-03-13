Crawley girls with links to Bognor, London, Kent, Birmingham and Lancashire reported missing
Polise said Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, were last see yesterday morning [Tuesday] and are believed to be together.
Sussex Police said they both have links to Bognor Regis, London, Kent, Birmingham and Lancashire.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for missing girls Edith and Eden from Crawley.
“Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, were last seen on Tuesday morning (12 March) and are believed to be together.
“Eden is slim and wears her hair in a low ponytail. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and white Nike hooded top, black legging, a black short puffer jacket with white fur around the hood, black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.
“Edith is 4’ 10", slim with long dark brown straight hair worn in a messy bun or loose. She has false eyelashes and was believed to be wearing either black or white leggings, a black puffa jacket or black fluffy coat with a hood.
“They both have links to Crawley, Bognor, Birmingham, Lancashire, London and Kent.
“If you see Eden and Edith please call 999 and quote serial 908 of 12/03.”