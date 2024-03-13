Crawley girls with links to Bognor, London, Kent, Birmingham and Lancashire reported missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Polise said Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, were last see yesterday morning [Tuesday] and are believed to be together.

Sussex Police said they both have links to Bognor Regis, London, Kent, Birmingham and Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for missing girls Edith and Eden from Crawley.

Sussex Police are searching for missing girls Edith (right) and Eden from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, were last seen on Tuesday morning (12 March) and are believed to be together.

“Eden is slim and wears her hair in a low ponytail. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and white Nike hooded top, black legging, a black short puffer jacket with white fur around the hood, black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

“Edith is 4’ 10", slim with long dark brown straight hair worn in a messy bun or loose. She has false eyelashes and was believed to be wearing either black or white leggings, a black puffa jacket or black fluffy coat with a hood.

“They both have links to Crawley, Bognor, Birmingham, Lancashire, London and Kent.