Crawley incident involving supercar sparks police and ambulance response

The incident reportedly took place on London Road in Crawley at around 10pm. Photos from Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show at least three police cars and three ambulances on scene. A BMW car is also pictured in the bushes of the road, with police surrounding the vehicle.
Sussex World have approached the police for a statement on the current situation.
Updates to follow, stay in the loop with us for more.
