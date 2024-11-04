Scales of Justice

​​Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from July 10 – July 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 10:

Jamie O’Reilly, 29, of St Joan Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on December 23, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jack Cowdrey-Burt, 23, of Pear Tree Close, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Fairlfield Road, Burgess Hill, on April 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 219 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

July 11:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Dorman, 41, of Little Bentswood, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a child under 16 who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over. The offence took place in West Sussex on July 9. The case was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the conditions not to have contact with any person under age of 18 unless inadvertent in course of daily life and not to possess a device capable of accessing the internet.

Mark Vine, 46, of Stonepound Road, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Burgess Hill on July 9. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and guilty to causing damage to a police car at Burgess Hill on the same date. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two vehicles at Burgess Hill on July 9. Sentencing was adjourned for inquiries to be made for determining the most suitable method of determining the case. He was remanded in custody.

July 15:

Nevruz Deda, 27, of Northgate Avenue, Crawley, was found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle at Spring Bank, West Hull, on July 9, while unfit to drive through drugs. He was also found guilty of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and guilty of being in possession of criminal property (cash) at Hull on the same date. He pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no licence or insurance at Hull on July 9. He was committed to Hull Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Paul Davies, 54, of London Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by constantly calling and contacting her. The offence took place at Horley between November 19 last year and April 12 this year. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Guildford on April 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work, He was fined £153. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Oram, 39, of Tilgate Way, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa at Crawley on January 28, 2023 with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to failing to answer to court bail at Crawley on August 7, last year. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail. Due to him failing to appear in court.

Ebrima Njie, 42, of Buckswood Drive, Gossops Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place at Crawley on January 8. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on January 9. He was fined £200.

Moaawiz Akbar, 20, of Juniper Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on December 3, 2022. He also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £320.

Laura Paskin, 39, of Meadow Sweet Close, Worthing, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Horsham railway station on November 18 last year. She was given a six month conditional discharge.