​​Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from July 15 – July 25.

July 19:

Deborah Hitchins, 43, of Stone Court, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus at Crawley on July 4, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 162 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail. Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban.

Mcebisi Gumede, 43, of Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Bolney Road, Cowfold, on July 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 59 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £241 and banned from driving for 16 months.

July 23:

Afzal Ruhomally, 27, of Bramble Gardens, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Marchants Way, Burgess Hill, on November 15, last year, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £392 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Morgan, 40, of Johnson Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using a Mercedes vehicle on the A264 at Pease Pottage, on November 16, last year, with no insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile phone at Pease Pottage on the same date. He was fined £650.

Hunter Feeney, 20, of Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being involved in the supply of cannabis at Eastbourne, on January 7. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work.

Billy Norris, 25, of Allen Road, Shaftesbury, Dorset, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on North Terminal Approach Gatwick, on January 27, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £315 and banned from driving for one year.

Sidharth Sharma, 39, of Crane Court, Ifield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing three bottles of wine £22.50 from Co-op at Langley Green, Crawley, on June 27. He was ordered to pay £22.50 in compensation.

James Simms, 41, of The Street, Ashstead, Surrey, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Honda vehicle at Maidenbower Lane, Crawley, on July 8, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 25 microgrammes. He was fined £261 and his driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Clinton Towle, 46, of The Street, Cowfold, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being the driver of a Mini vehicle that failed to stop following a road accident at Henfield Road, Horsham, on March 28, where damage was caused to another vehicle. He was fined £533 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

July 25:

Gary Phipps, 58, of Poynings Road, Ifield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a prohibited image of a child. The offence took place at Crawley on December 23, last year. he also indicated a plea of guilty to three charges of being in breach of a court sexual harm prevention order by being in possession of hard drives and computer equipment at Crawley on January 10. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Stuart Maguire, 41, of Gilligan Close, Horsham, pleaded guilty to seven charges of assaulting a woman by beating her and guilty to a charge of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm. The offences took place at Horsham between February 5 and July 23. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.