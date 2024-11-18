Scales of Justice

​​Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from July 25 – August 7.

July 25:

Tyrone Hodge, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault. The offences took place at Sports Direct, Crawley, on July 23. He indicated guilty pleas to four charges of assaulting a police officer by beating at Crawley Custody Centre on the same date. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Middle Street, Horsham, on July 5. He pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of alcohol worth £52, from Marks and Spencer at Crawley on July 23. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

July 29:

Charlie Bashford, 21, of Talfourd Way, Redhill, Surrey, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by continually messaging her. The offence took place at Horsham between January 24 and January 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Mark Vine, 46, of Stonepound Road, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hassock on July 9. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a vehicle, a further charge of causing damage to a police vehicle and guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hassocks on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

July 30:

Jolene King, 30, of Bolney Court, Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing food and alcohol from Co-op at Crawley between February 2 and March 7 She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Gary McGrarth, 52, of Swanworth Lane, Leatherhead, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the A23 at Longbridge Way, Gatwick, on July 15, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £461 and banned from driving for one year.

Nakita Cheetham, 24, of Northcroft, Henfield, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Sterling Buildings. Horsham, on July 13. She also indicated a plea of guilty to causing damage to a window at Horsham on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £200 in compensation.

Brikel Dauti, 20, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using an Audi vehicle on the A6 at Dial Post, Horsham, on July 29, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £100 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

August 7:

Lauren Giles, 38, of Eversfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at North Street, Horsham on January 13. She indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at Horsham on the same date. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Martin Kearns, 37, of Black Dog Walk, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Langley Green, Crawley, on February 14. He was fined £80.

Kieron Lisle, 38, of Six Acres, Slinfold, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Redford Avenue, Horsham, on June 2. while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance and guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone at Horsham on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for six months.