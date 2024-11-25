Crawley Magistrates Court results

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from August 7 – August 8.

August 7:

Courtney Peters, 23, of Downsview Cottages, Cooksbridge, Lewes, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing large shopping trollies of clothes and baby food worth £1,06.73, from Sainsburys at Haywards Heath, on November 12, last year. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

Pamela Tomsett, 41, of New Heritage Way, North Chailey, Lewes, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing large shopping trollies of clothes and baby food worth £1,06.73, from Sainsburys at Haywards Heath, on November 12, last year. She was given a two year conditional discharge.

Luke Guy, 25, of Hett Close, Ardingly, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, on July 27, while three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 105 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

Taylor Jehuappiah, 25, of Jobes, Balcombe, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally strangling a woman. The offence took place at Balcombe on July 31/ He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman, occasioning her actual bodily harm at Balcombe on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Kristopher Everitt, 40, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at West Sussex, on August 6. He was fined £40.

Clive Gabriel, 62, of Boleyn Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Honda vehicle dangerously on the A2036 Balcombe Road, at Turners Hill on January 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Jack Chambers, 23, of Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on London Road, East Grinstead, on June 17, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at East Grinstead on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Sam Gordon, 32, of West Street, Storrington, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place on July 21 at Storrington High Street. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Storrington High Street on the same date. The court made a community order and gave him a six month conditional discharge.

August 8:

Christopher Wright, 27, of Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a butterfly knife in a public place at Hurstpierpoint on February 1. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Tyler Bygraves, 29, of Seaford Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car window. The offence took place at Cole Close, Broadfield, Crawley, on March 16. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

Riley Hall, 19, of New England Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a moped on South Road, Haywards Heath, on April 17 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Emma Hoare, 19, of Ruskin Close, Pound Hill, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on December 23, last year. She was fined £221 and ordered to pay %0 in compensation.