Crawley Magistrates Court results

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from August 9 – August 12.

August 9:

Joshua Huggins, 22, of Holyrood Place, Broadfield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle dangerously on the B2110 and A281, at Monk’s Gate. Horsham, on May 24. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Horsham, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown for sentence and released on unconditional bail.

Jason Randall, 51, of Brighton Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Brighton Road, Crawley, on July 23. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order.

Gemma O’Callaghan, 48, of Lewisham Close, Broadfield, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by shouting abuse at a person at Crawley on August 8. She indicated guilty pleas to two further charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by shouting abuse at a person at Crawley on October 4, 2023. She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order.

Ryan Heroseau, 20, of Hawkins Road, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court criminal behaviour order by entering Friary Way, Queens Square, and Station Road, Crawley on August 8 and entering Memorial Gardens, Crawley, on April 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 days unpaid work.

August 12:

Marian-Valentin Gheorghe, 31, of Langhorne Road, Dagenham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a weapon designed, or adapted for the discharge of electricity, at Horsham on January 9. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at Albion Way, Horsham, on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Horsham on January 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Ray Holmes, 54, of Worth Park Avenue, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to three charges of being in breach of a court stalking protection order by making contact with another. The offences took place at Gossops Green Crawley, on July 15 and February 1 and at High Street, West Green, Crawley on August 10. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Anthony Browne, 51, of Southdowns Park, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a police officer at Haywards Heath on July 18. He also indicated a plea of guilty to causing £100 damage to a door and guilty to a further charge of using threatening behaviour at Haywards Heath, on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

James Marcham, 45, of Sleets Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, indicated a plea of guilty to harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order by making contact with other people. The offence took place at Horsham on August 9. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Jackson Willett, 31, of Lashmere, Copthorne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Crawley on August 24, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work, Magistrates issued a restraining order.