Crawley Magistrates Court results

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Crawley Magistrates Court from August 14 -

August 14:

Ahmad Humayde, 20, of Buckswood Drive, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to making 68 Category A indecent images of children. He also indicated a plea of guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images portraying an act of intercourse with an animal. He indicated guilty pleas to making 17 Category C and to making 22 Category B indecent images of a child. The offences took place at Crawley on October 31m 2023. he was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Nicholas Candler, 39, of St Leonards Park, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to a door at Combe Haven Holiday Park, St Leonards, on July 30. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault at St Leonards on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Paul Perry, 39, of Howard Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by making calls, sending her unwanted messages and attending her parent’s home. The offence took place between December 11 and December 31 2023. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Ashley Betrand, 33, of Brunel Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A23, at Bolney, Haywards Heath, on February 5, with cannabis in his blood stream.He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Siobhan Johnston, 24, of Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on January 31. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Zaid Gul, 28, of The Rise, Pound Hill, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle at Haslett Avenue, Crawley, on April 19, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £400 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Alan Knight, 34, of Sandy Lane, Crawley Down, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stalking of a woman involving fear of violence by approaching her, sending emails and making numerous calls and that his manner was aggressive and violence had previously been used. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Levi Sharland, 29, of Broomdashers Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to steal a bottle of Glenfiddich whisky from Sainsburys at Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, on June 13. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily hard at Sainsburys, Crawley, on the same date. He indicated guilty pleas to stealing alsohol worth £329 from Marks and Spencer at Crawley on July 23 and to stealing food items worth £121.85, from Co-op at Ifield, on August 2, as well stealing food items and alcohol, worth £181.18, from Premier at East Grinstead, on August 12. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol and food items, worth £150, from Morrisons Daily, at Brooklands Service Station, East Grinstead, on August 6, and guilty to assaulting a security guard by beating, at Lidl, in Three Bridges, Crawley, on June 28. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with condition not to enter any shop in Sussex, save for Tesco Express.

Lauren Christie, 27, of Brooks Green Road, Coolham, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Longhurst Drive, Billingshurst. on July 30, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

David Finkle, 43, of Merton Road, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order, in contacting a woman at Crawley between November 11 – 13, 2023. He was fined £100. The court made a community order with a 90 day alcohol abstinence requirement.

David Flack, 42, of Grayrigg Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on London Road, Brighton, on April 10, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream at Brighton on the same date. He pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance and MOT and to driving with a defective tyre at Brighton on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for one year.