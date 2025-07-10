Crawley man arrested after motorcyclist from Cobham dies in collision near Horley

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
A man from Crawley has been arrested after a motorcyclist from Cobham died in a collision near Horley, police have said.

Sussex Police said a 45-year-old man from Cobham died when his motorcycle was in collision with a white transit van just before 7.45pm on Wednesday, July 9.

Police said both vehicles were travelling northbound when the collision took place between Fernhill Road and the M23 underpass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, despite emergency medical attention the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said both vehicles were travelling northbound when the collision took place between Fernhill Road and the M23 underpass. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Police said both vehicles were travelling northbound when the collision took place between Fernhill Road and the M23 underpass. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said the driver of the white transit van, a 26-year-old man from Crawley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing witnesses, dashcam footage and anyone with CCTV footage that would have captured the vehicles driving just before or at the time of the collision.”

You can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting Operation Commune.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice