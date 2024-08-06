A wanted man from Crawley has been arrested in County Mall, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force attended the shopping centre at around 12pm this afternoon (August 6) to arrest a wanted person.

Sussex Police said a 25-year-old man from Crawley was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

Sussex Police attended County Mall at around 12pm this afternoon (August 6) to arrest a wanted person. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Guidance: This arrest and surrounding police activity is not linked to recent disorder seen across the country.”

