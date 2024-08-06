Crawley: Man arrested in County Mall on suspicion of failing to appear at court
The force attended the shopping centre at around 12pm this afternoon (August 6) to arrest a wanted person.
Sussex Police said a 25-year-old man from Crawley was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended County Mall in Crawley at around midday this afternoon (6 August) to arrest a wanted person.
“A 25-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
“Guidance: This arrest and surrounding police activity is not linked to recent disorder seen across the country.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.