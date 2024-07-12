Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged and remanded in custody following a series of incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a man was reported to be sexually assaulting, threatening and racially harassing staff and customers at a pub in Maidenbower Drive on the evening of June 30.

Shamrez Akhtar, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested the same evening on suspicion of the offences and released under investigation pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further contact to police was made on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 when women reported being targeted by a man who subjected them to sexualised comments in the Three Bridges area.

A man has been charged and remanded in custody following a series of incidents in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex Police said Akhtar was arrested on Wednesday, July 10 and charged later that evening with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of common assault, racially aggravated harassment, using threatening/insulting language, and with making threats to commit criminal damage.

At Crawley Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 11, police said Akhtar was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on August 8.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said: "No one should ever have to tolerate sexual assault, racial harassment, or any form of crime in our community.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to enhancing safety and protecting the public, rigorously investigating all reports to make Crawley a safer and more welcoming place for everyone."