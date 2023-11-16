A Crawley man has been charged with multiple drug offences, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Darren Vythelngum, 19, of Webb Close, has been charged with the possession of cannabis; and being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

He was arrested at his home address, Sussex Police added.

Police said he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 8 where he was remanded in custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Crawley man has been charged with multiple drug offences, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vythelngum is due to appear before a court to be fixed on Wednesday, December 6 for a plea hearing, Sussex Police added.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.