Crawley man charged with multiple drug offences - including being concerned in supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis
Police said Darren Vythelngum, 19, of Webb Close, has been charged with the possession of cannabis; and being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.
He was arrested at his home address, Sussex Police added.
Police said he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 8 where he was remanded in custody.
Vythelngum is due to appear before a court to be fixed on Wednesday, December 6 for a plea hearing, Sussex Police added.
