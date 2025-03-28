Crawley man charged with rape acquitted at court
Sussex Police said Hyusein Hyusein, 31, of Grand Bay in Broadfield Barton, Crawley, was charged with rape after a woman reported being raped in Crawley on Saturday, September 21.
She was supported by specialist officers, while Hyusein was remanded in custody.
At Hove Crown Court on Thursday (March 27), Sussex Police said Hyusein was found not guilty by a jury.
Detective Sergeant Clare-Louise Anstey said: “I would like to thank the young woman in this investigation for reporting to police and supporting the process through to its conclusion.
“I know how challenging this has been for her, and she has shown incredible strength and resolve throughout.
“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to us in the confidence we will listen to you, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”