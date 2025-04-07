Crawley man charged with sexual assault on dog walker in Horsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to a path near Rookwood Golf Course in Robin Hood Lane at around 11.40am on Saturday (April 5) by a member of the public assisting a woman in distress.
Sussex Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, reported being sexually assaulted by a man at around 11.30am while she was walking her dogs.
An urgent search of the area was carried out and 42-year-old William Cooley, of Brighton Road in Crawley, was arrested nearby at 11.55am, the force added.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Police said Cooley was subsequently charged with sexual assault by penetration and, at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 7), was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at the same court on May 6, the force added.
Police are asking anyone with any information to report online or via 101, quoting Operation November.
Sussex Police are particularly interested to hear of any suspicious behaviour witnessed on a train from Crawley to Horsham earlier in the day, around the Horsham town centre area and near the location of the incident.