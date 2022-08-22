Crawley man charged with supplying drugs and having an offensive weapon
A man was arrested and later charged with drug offences after officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Crawley, Sussex Police have said.
Police said the operation was part of a joint investigation by Sussex officers with the Met police.
During the search on Thursday, August 18, cannabis and ‘numerous weapons’ were seized, police said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Kein Fernandes, 20, of Foxglove Walk, Crawley, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between the 6 March and 18 August 2022, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Most Popular
“He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on 19 August where he was released on conditional bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 16 September.”
Read More
Police said people who have concerns or information can make a report to police online or call 101.
Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.