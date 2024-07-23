Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for distributing harmful drugs in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

Police enquiries into the ‘JJ’ County Drug Line revealed that Omar Shackleton was suspected of running Class A substances in the town.

A warrant was therefore executed at his home in Halstead Place, Halstead, Kent, in the early hours of March 8, where he was detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a search of the address led to the discovery of approximately £5,035 cash, drug paraphernalia and numerous mobile phones.

Police enquiries into the ‘JJ’ County Drug Line revealed that Omar Shackleton was suspected of running Class A substances in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Officers also found a lump of brown substance which was lab-tested and confirmed to be 40g of a combination of heroin, Xzylazine and other cutting agents, which has an estimated street value of £4,000.

In addition, an extendable baton – classified as an offensive weapon – was found and seized, police added.

Shackleton, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 2, where he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Shackleton’s arrest formed part of Sussex Police’s County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from March 4-10.