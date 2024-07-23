Crawley: Man found with drugs, numerous mobile phones and more than £5,000 in cash jailed
Police enquiries into the ‘JJ’ County Drug Line revealed that Omar Shackleton was suspected of running Class A substances in the town.
A warrant was therefore executed at his home in Halstead Place, Halstead, Kent, in the early hours of March 8, where he was detained.
Police said a search of the address led to the discovery of approximately £5,035 cash, drug paraphernalia and numerous mobile phones.
Officers also found a lump of brown substance which was lab-tested and confirmed to be 40g of a combination of heroin, Xzylazine and other cutting agents, which has an estimated street value of £4,000.
In addition, an extendable baton – classified as an offensive weapon – was found and seized, police added.
Shackleton, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon.
Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 2, where he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.
Shackleton’s arrest formed part of Sussex Police’s County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from March 4-10.
His conviction also follows the charges of two further defendants linked to the ‘JJ’ line.