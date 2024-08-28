Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Crawley.

Officers were called to a report of three men stealing property from a 20-year-old local man on Creasys Drive at around 3.30am on August 25.

The victim also had stab wounds on his arm and leg, the force said. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. police added.

Chief Inspector Pauline Lane, District Commander for Crawley, said: “This was a shocking and violent incident which took place in the middle of the night.

Picture courtesy of Google

“Fortunately, the victim will make a full recovery but this is a distressing time for him and his family.

“We are urgently appealing to those who were in the area at the time and those who could help identify the suspects involved.”

Anyone with any information, dashcam, doorbell footage or CCTV is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 175 of 25/08.

