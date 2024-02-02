Crawley man jailed following crackdown on County Lines drug-dealing by Sussex Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Crawley, where local dealer Liam Batchelor was arrested.
Police said it was after he was identified as operating a drugs line supplying heroin and crack cocaine to vulnerable drug users in the area.
Sussex Police said the 37-year-old, who referred to himself in bulk text messages as ‘Tilgate Liam’, was found in possession of six mobile phones which were examined and clearly showed his criminal activity.
He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, which he pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on January 12, police added.
PC Dave Oliver, of the Op Centurion team, said: “This is another great result in our continued efforts to target prolific drug dealers and protect vulnerable drug users in Crawley.
“It is essential we catch criminals before they have the opportunity to escape or conceal evidence, and sometimes this involves executing a pre-planned warrant.
“This case demonstrates that we could be coming for you anywhere, at any time.”
Batchelor, of Boswell Road, Tilgate, was arrested as part of Operation Ruby – a crackdown on County Lines drug-dealing in Crawley in December.
A number of other suspects were also arrested and are due to appear in court over the next few months.