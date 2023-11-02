Crawley man jailed for possession of knife and two counts of assault by beating of emergency worker

A Crawley man has been jailed following a violent incident in the town, Sussex Police have reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Heroseau, 19, of Povey Cross Road has been sentenced to 21 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of a knife and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, police have confirmed.

Police said two police officers approached Heroseau in Memorial Gardens on June 28, 2023 due to him being involved in a suspected drug deal. Sussex Police said he then resisted and proceeded to punch the two officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When searched, police said Heroseau was also found with a kitchen knife.

Ryan Heroseau, 19, of Povey Cross Road has been sentenced to 21 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of a knife and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Heroseau appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 25, where he was handed a two-year Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) and Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in addition to the custodial sentence.

Sergeant Jamie Bray said: “Not only has the court given him a custodial sentence, but the SVRO means we can search Heroseau for two years to ensure he is not carrying a dangerous weapon.

“This is the third SVRO in West Sussex to tackle knife crime and keep dangerous weapons off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We, as a team, are delighted with this outcome for Heroseau.”

Orders such as the SVRO are key under our new initiative Clear, Hold, Build meaning they can be used as a whole system approach to respond to serious violence