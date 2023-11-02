Crawley man jailed for possession of knife and two counts of assault by beating of emergency worker
Ryan Heroseau, 19, of Povey Cross Road has been sentenced to 21 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of a knife and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, police have confirmed.
Police said two police officers approached Heroseau in Memorial Gardens on June 28, 2023 due to him being involved in a suspected drug deal. Sussex Police said he then resisted and proceeded to punch the two officers.
When searched, police said Heroseau was also found with a kitchen knife.
Heroseau appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 25, where he was handed a two-year Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) and Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in addition to the custodial sentence.
Sergeant Jamie Bray said: “Not only has the court given him a custodial sentence, but the SVRO means we can search Heroseau for two years to ensure he is not carrying a dangerous weapon.
“This is the third SVRO in West Sussex to tackle knife crime and keep dangerous weapons off the streets.
“We, as a team, are delighted with this outcome for Heroseau.”
Orders such as the SVRO are key under our new initiative Clear, Hold, Build meaning they can be used as a whole system approach to respond to serious violence
Clear, Hold, Build, which launched in Crawley on Monday, October 30, is a brand-new initiative to tackle serious crime, with Memorial Gardens being one of the areas which is targeted.