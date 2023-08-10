A Crawley man who targeted young teenage girls has been jailed for rape and sexual offences, police said.

Sol Barrett took one of the victims who had been assaulted back to his own home in Crawley rather than to hospital, Sussex Police said.

Police added that he also groomed a young second victim on social media and lied about his age in order to commit sexual offences.

The 24-year-old admitted the offences when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on August 7, and has been jailed for a total of 11 years and eight months, Sussex Police said.

Sol Barrett. Picture: Sussex Police

The court was told how Barrett, formerly a retail sales assistant of Halley Close, Broadfield, Crawley, found a teenage girl who had been assaulted in a separate incident.

Police said she woke up at Barrett’s address the next morning, and did not know who he was.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, received support from specially-trained officers.

She had sustained injuries from a separate assault the previous night, and these injuries were so serious that they required her to attend hospital the next day, police said.

But upon finding her, Barrett did not take her to hospital, instead he took her back to his address where he committed the rape, Sussex Police added.

The mother of the second victim, who also cannot be identified for legal reasons, reported her concerns about grooming of her teenage daughter on Snapchat by Barrett, police said.

Barrett had lied about his age in messages exchanged on the social media platform, while the victim had informed him of her age, police added.

Police said he was arrested and remanded in custody, charged with three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a teenage girl.

The court imposed an extended sentence, which means Barrett must serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for release.

Sussex Police said he was jailed for seven years and two months for rape, and was jailed for four years and six months for the three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

The sentences are consecutive, and he will be on licence for a total of 14 years.

Barrett will be a registered sex offender for life and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years, police said.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones said: “The victims in this case showed tremendous courage to come forward and report what had happened.

“They received support from specially-trained officers.

“Barrett is a predator who targeted young teenage girls, but thanks to the strength of the victims and from our thorough investigation he had no choice other than to plead guilty in the face of the evidence against him.