A man who committed a number of burglaries over a number of days has been jailed, police said.

Sussex Police said Peter Harlow appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 8 and was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that he broke into a number of properties in Hastings and St Leonards in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said on Thursday, April 20, Harlow, 36, of Kilnmead, Northgate, Crawley, broke into a property in Lower Park Road and stole a bicycle, camera and jewellery. His DNA was found at the scene.

Peter Harlow. Picture: Sussex Police

Later that day, Harlow forced entry into a property in Redmayne Drive and carried out an untidy search. His fingerprints were found at the scene, police added.

On Sunday, April 23, police said Harlow broke into a property in The Green, St Leonards, and stole a bank card which he later used at a store in Bohemia Road. CCTV showed Harlow using the card.

The next day, on Monday, April 24, Harlow was seen on CCTV in possession of a hatchet axe, having stolen a bank card and cash from an address in Priory Close, police said. He later used this bank card at Morrisons in Queens Road, before attempting to use it another two times at an off license in Queens Road, but both transactions were declined, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day, he stole jewellery, cash and a bank card reader at a property in Braybrooke Road, police said. His fingerprints were found on a bottle of whisky inside the address and he was later seen on CCTV attempting to sell items of jewellery at Moons Jewellery in Robertson Street, police added.

On Tuesday, April 25, police said Harlow forced entry into a property in Charles Road West, St Leonards, and stole bank cards, a push bike, an iPad and an iPhone. The following day, he was seen on CCTV searching various rooms at an address in Chapel Park Road, before making off on a stolen bicycle, Sussex Police said.

Harlow was subsequently arrested on Saturday, April 29. He was later charged with seven counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation, and remanded in custody, police said.

Detective Sergeant Jason Tuck, from the Hastings investigations team, said: “Harlow’s blatant offending caused a great deal of stress and upset for the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burglary is something we take incredibly seriously. It has both a financial and emotional impact on its victims, as it is an invasion of their homes and the place they should feel most safe.

“We are committed to attending all reports, providing support to victims and identifying those responsible for criminality.