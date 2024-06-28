Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been remanded in custody, charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

Officers received a report about a disturbance at an address in Crawley, on Tuesday, June 25.

Police said a woman aged 23 attended the East Surrey Hospital, and has since been discharged.

On the same day, Sussex Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following an investigation by Crawley’s Safeguarding Investigation Unit, Sussex Police can confirm that Alex Powell, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder, intentional suffocation, and assault on an emergency worker.

Police said he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27, and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 25 to answer the charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This is a complex investigation, and the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

"We work in partnership with statutory and voluntary agencies to ensure that those suffering domestic abuse get the support that they need.

"Domestic abuse perpetrators cause harm within our communities, and our officers work to relentlessly pursue them to ensure that they are held to account for the harm they cause.”

Further information about reporting domestic abuse is available here.