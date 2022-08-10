Crawley man sent to prison for attempting to sexually assault woman in her 70s

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Kaspars Grikis, 38, of Clappers Gate, Crawley, was given a 12-month prison sentence at Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 2, having admitted the attempted sexual touching of the woman near the address at which he was living, on July 22.

He was given a registered sex offender requirement for five years and was also given a court Restraining Order to last until further notice, prohibiting him from any contact with his victim, police added.

Police said the court heard that Grikis had approached the woman, who he did not know, for no apparent reason, tried to engage her in conversation but then touched and attempted to kiss her. She resisted his attentions and police were informed, Sussex Police added.

PC Mat Wyatt said: "Grikis has already been a registered sex offender for five years following his conviction in June 2020 for sexual assaults on four women at a supermarket in Crawley.

"The new five-year requirement imposed on August 2 will make him subject to our supervision for a total of ten years from 2020.