Crawley man sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for unprovoked knife attack on another man

A man has been jailed for a seemingly unprovoked knife attack on another man in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in Gossops Drive on the evening of March 11, 2022.

Sussex Police said a 31-year-old local man sustained a knife wound to the neck and was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Through enquiries, including CCTV trawls and witness statements, police arrested the suspect Callum Steer the next morning, police added.

Callum Steer, 23, of Rosedale Close, Crawley, has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for a seemingly unprovoked knife attack on another man in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said he remained silent throughout police interview and offered no explanation or defence to the allegations. He was subsequently charged with committing grievous bodily harm, police added.

Sussex Police said the 23-year-old, of Rosedale Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment – consisting of six years in custody plus two years on licence – at Lewes Crown Court on June 28.

Supporting the investigation, Detective Sergeant Phil Weston-Smith, of Coastal CID, said: “While the reason for Steer’s actions are unknown, it is clear that he inflicted a serious injury on his victim, who is fortunate to live to tell the tale."

Investigating officer, PC James Reilly, added: “Thanks to the bravery and support of the victim and his family, we were able to secure the evidence needed to arrest and charge Steer, and present the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.